Diani shootout: Cops kill suspected gang member

Commissioner says five men started firing at the officers when told them to identify themselves, shootout ensued

• Officers on foot patrol when they encountered five suspicious men

•One officer was injured but is out of danger in hospital 

A man suspected to be a member of a criminal gang yesterday night was killed in a shoot-out with Diani police officers. 

One officer received leg injuries and was taken to Msambweni Hospital. His life is not in danger.

Four members of the five-man gang escaped.

Kwale county commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the body of the suspected criminal was taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary. He has not yet been identified.

The police boss said police were on foot patrol within Ibiza in Diani and encountered five suspicious men on a footpath.  The police challenged the suspects to identify themselves but instead, they opened fire at the officers prompting them to respond, police said. 

Ngumo warned all criminals the government will "deal with them ruthlessly". 

He has assured Diani residents that the security situation is under control, saying they should continue with their businesses without fear.

by CHARI SUCHE Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
04 April 2019 - 09:53

