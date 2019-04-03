Most graft cases in Homa Bay unreported, says EACC official

Most corruption cases in Homa Bay are not reported, South Nyanza anti-graft deputy regional manager Arthur Opili has said.

Only two cases have been reported in two months, Opili said. “I have realised that even though only two cases were reported in the last two months, it does not mean other corrupt deals never happened.”

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission official said more than 90 per cent of the residents are not willing to report the cases due to unawareness.

He was speaking on Monday during a two-day sensitisation programme for boda-boda operators in Homa Bay at Tom Mboya University College.

The reported cases were at the Huduma Centre in Homa Bay town.

According to Opili, his interaction with residents showed that the county had many incidents of corruption.

The training was also attended by Kenya Police Service and the National Transport Authority officers.

“The riders come across many corruption cases but they don’t know reporting procedures. The training will enable them to know mechanisms, ethics and good governance when reporting graft matters,” Opili added.

Homa Bay traffic officer Rose Ndwiga told boda boda riders not to treat traffic officers as enemies as their work is to enforce law and order on the road.

“Some boda boda riders have a bad perception against police officers on the road. Let them abide by the law and report any problems facing them,” Ndwiga said.

The chairman of boda boda riders Kevin Mubadi said corruption impeded their operations.

“Most boda boda riders are arrested without any reason. Some police officers demand upto Sh5,000 or else they arrest you," he said.

The riders were optimistic that they will henceforth know how to handle corruption cases.