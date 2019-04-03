MCAs fearful after sacking 1,500 casuals

Kayafungo MCA Alphonse Mwayaa says he fears for his life after youths tried to attack him for successfully pushing to send home 1,500 casual workers.

The youths accosted him near the office of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi. They are furious over the loss of jobs.

The casuals, except for health workers, were sent home over a high wage bill, irregular hiring, nepotism and favouritism.

Speaking to the Star on Tuesday in Kilifi, Mwayaa said he has been forced to change vehicles as the youths continue to hunt him.

“I had attended a function at the governor’s office when a group of youths accosted me, ready to beat me up. I was rescued by the governor’s security who whisked me to my car and I sped off,” Mwayaa said.

He said those who wanted to attack him are not casuals from the county.

“They are youths whom I think were sent by an MCA who was not present when the motion was debated. That MCA is always absent from sittings but he incited Kilifi youths against MCAs who supported the motion. This is barbaric and the wrong way to go,” Mwayaa said.

Last week, Shimo la Tewa MCA Sammy Ndago was also attacked by youths at the Kilifi county government offices.

Both MCAs have recorded statements with the police.

Mtepeni ward MCA Victor Mwaganda condemned the attacks on MCAs and said the assembly should be left to work independently.

“I supported the motion because it was good for the county. You can't have a qualified person working as a casual from six years and he cannot be employed on a permanent basis because he was not hired legally. The motion addresses the madness created by chief officers so people can be hired through the right channels,” Mwaganda said

He said some chief officers have been employing their girlfriends yet they do not have the mandate to employ.

“Some chief officers give their children senior positions on contract. Most of these are still students and they are hired during their holidays,” Mwaganda said.

According to Mwayaa most of the casuals are paid through imprest raised by chief officers.

“The money is wired to the chief officers after the voucher goes through, then the chief officer pays the casuals. This is very wrong,” Mwayaa said

Marafa MCA Renson Kambi said the motion will not be rescinded and all the casuals must go home.

In the water department, 478 casuals were sent home. The wage bill was Sh17 million a month.

The county secretary has 60 days from the date the motion was passed to make sure he implements the motion or decline and send reasons why he cannot implement it.