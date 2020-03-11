Religious leaders want to stop reggae

Church leaders have objected to the use of the song Nobody Can Stop Reggae at BBI meetings.

They said the song "was not meant for Kenya". They want it changed to something more Kenyan. The song's proper title is, Reggae is Strong, by the late South African icon Lucky Dube.

At BBI meetings, the song is used to convey the message that the process is unstoppable. The phrase "nobody can stop reggae" was common in social media long before politicians hijacked it.

NCCK member Rev Charles Chege on Monday asked the government to use the National Anthem instead.

"It is not a praise song and the musician composed it to entertain his fans," he said.

"The government must ensure we use a song that brings about national unity and one that talks about this country. The most appropriate one is our National Anthem," the cleric said.

But Kiambu Governor James Nyoro defended the reggae song, saying it went viral at the Mombasa meeting and organisers of the BBI meetings had not officiated it. He said the song is used to entertain and pull the crowd.

The religious leaders spoke at Jumuia Conference and Country Home when he attended a BBI meeting with pastors from Kiambu county.

The joint meeting was called by the National Council of Churches of Kenya, the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya and the National Congress of Pentecostal Churches of Kenya to enlighten preachers about the contents of the BBI document.

They were taken though the document by constitutional lawyer Tom Michuki.

NCPC president Stanley Michuki said they want to ensure all pastors are aware of what is in the document.

"Our congregants might ask one of us a question and we fail to answer. This is very wrong," Michuki said.

