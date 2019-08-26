Why I greeted Ruto - Kamanda

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has said Kenyans should not misconstrue his recent encounter with Deputy President William Ruto as a change of heart.

On Thursday, the MP was among the leaders pictured together with the DP at the memorial service of the founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, where his dalliance with Ruto left Kenyans baffled.

On Saturday evening, the legislator denied that he accompanied the DP but said that the DP found him there with other leaders at the mausoleum and their handshake was a normal casual greetings, “just the way people shake hands when they meet at church, not the President-Baba handshake which restored peace and calm in the country.”

Kamanda added: “He is the Deputy President of this country, and I am an elder. I respect him and there is no way I would have declined to greet him. But I am still the leaders of Kieleweke and I maintain that he is not fully qualified to be the president. There is no dispute about that," he said.

The legislator spoke to the Star at his residence in Kagaa village, Ol Kalou, where he assembled with family for census.

He said people’s character is known by the friends they keep, adding that leaders accused of corruption always runs to the DP for help, an act that has seen unrestricted looting of public resources.

“If at election time I find only his name on the presidential ballot paper, I will not vote for that position," he said.