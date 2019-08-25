How Kieleweke, Tangatanga supremacy battles dividing Uhuru's backyard

Power struggles, including physical clashes, between Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions have divide Nyeri county, President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard.

Political leaders are being profiled as followers of either one or the other.

And President Kenyatta no longer can call it his bedrock.No trip to Central would be complete without a visit to Nyeri and that hasn't happened in a few months.

Tangatanga supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 State House bid while Kieleweke opposes it.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu is a member of Kielewek.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Rahab Mukami (woman representative), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe-ini) and are Tangatanga troops.

Of course, there are a number of leaders and many people who refuse to be drawn into the battle.

They are Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Senator Ephraim Maina, Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya).

The deep divisions are exhibited by if leaders attend and how they behave in meetings believed to be convened by pro-Kieleweke or pro-Tangatanga leaders.

For instance, during a visit by the Building Bridges Initiative team in Nyeri in June, all Tangatanga MPs

Only Kega and Wambugu showed up, both rooting for a hybrid system of governance.

When Interior CS Fred Matiang’i inspected development projects, only Governor Kahiga, his deputy, MPs Kega and Wambugu attended.

Gichuhi showed up but left after the CS commissioned a police post in his Tetu constituency.

Political differences are even degenerating into chaos at political meetings.

The turmoil has been blamed on Gachagua and Mukami on one side and Wambugu on the other.

Wambugu claims the DP and a CS have been supporting Gachagua, Mukami and MCAs to hire thugs to undermine him in his constituency.

Gachagua denied the allegations.

Wambugu also says police were recently bribed to throw out his supporters from an Inua Mama meeting, leaving behind his opponents.

On the other hand, Mukami and Gachagua accuse Wambugu of hiring youths to disrupt a meeting by CS Mwangi Kiunjuri in June and an Inua Mama meeting on Friday.

Wambugu says Kiunjutri is using government projects to campaign as he positions himself to succeed DP Ruto.

Kiunjuri recently declared he was aiming for a bigger seat.

But Nyeri political analyst Muriuki Mahugu says the politicians have adopted the trend of political and physical struggle for financial gain from their masters and political relevance in the future.

He says while Gachagua and Mukami are openly known to be campaigning for DP Ruto, Wambugu could be acting at the behest of an unknown person.

He calls their differences a "ripple effect of what is happening at the top" between Uhuru and Ruto.”

Wambugu is completely against Ruto's 2022 candidacy, Mahugu says. But Wambugu claims he differs with Tangatanga for campaigning prematurely against the wishes of the President who wants politicians to concentrate on development.