Works on Kieni East's first level 4 hospital start

The Nyeri government is constructing level 4 hospital in Kieni East subcounty at Sh335 million.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, while launching the construction on Thursday, said the project is being funded by the county government and World Bank under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

The facility is being constructed in Narumoru town near the Nyeri–Nanyuki Road. It will serve as a referral facility for Kieni East residents who have been seeking the services in Nanyuki, Laikipia county, or Nyeri town, which is miles away. The facility will have a three-storey building with a 175-bed capacity.

The building will be completed in the next 20 months and will host key departments such as general OPD, casualty, pharmacy, laboratory, maternal and child health unit.

Others are specialised clinics, maternity, inpatient wards (medicine, orthopaedic, surgical) and two operating theatres. The entire Kieni constituency, despite covering 52 per cent of the county, has no level-four hospital. The constituency is made up of two subcounties, Kieni East and West.

Lack of a level-four facility makes it difficult for residents seeking optimal care such as surgical intervention.

“Upgrading of Narumoru Health Centre to a hospital will guarantee the provision of surgical and inpatient services and ultimately contribute to decongestion of the Nyeri County Referral Hospital where they currently refer all their surgical cases,” Kahiga said.

The facility was started in 1971 as a dispensary but has grown to a health centre serving 80,000 residents.