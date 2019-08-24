Taxi driver robbed before fleeing into forest in Kiambu

Police officers in Kiambu county are investigating a carjacking incident that took place on the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi highway on Thursday night.

A taxi was hijacked and vandalised before its wreckage was dumped in Ngubi forest, Lari subcounty.

The taxi was hired on Thursday night by three people at Blue Springs along Thika Road. Its driver was to take the clients to Naivasha. The police say the driver had dropped other clients at John De'Mathew's remembrance party when he met the new passengers. De'Mathew, (real name John Ng'ang'a) was a popular Kikuyu singer. He died in a road crash on August 18.

On arrival at Ngubi area near curio shops, the driver was ordered to divert to a road in the forest that leads to Gitithia village. He was beaten and robbed of his money and other valuables.

Resident Simon Ngure said the driver struggled with the attackers and escaped into the forest.

"We met him in the morning roaming and looking for help. We assisted him to go to Gitithia assistant chief's home. The chief called the police," Ngure said.

The car was towed to Ngubi police post. The victim was expected to record a statement at Lari police station.

"As of now, we cannot speak much since investigations have started," Lari subcounty police commander Ellen Wanjiku said.

Curio shop attendant Paul Njoroge urged the police to beef up security on the highway. He said cases of carjackings and robbery are on the rise.

"At times people are killed elsewhere and their bodies are dropped here," he said.

"We fear since we do not know who does that. We have to work since we want to earn a living, but the police must help us with security."

Wanjiku said they had intensified police patrols in the area.

"The patrols we have launched will keep suspects away because they will be arrested even before doing anything, that is given," the police boss sought to assure residents.

(Edited by F'Orieny)