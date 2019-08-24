Tamco organisation previously headed by De Mathew to construct Sh.80 million building

The artistes’ organization that was headed by the fallen musician John De' Mathew, is in the process of establishing an Sh.80 Million building on their parcel of land at Kenol in Murang’a County.

The organization dubbed Talented Musicians and Comedians Organisation (Tamco), incorporates all musicians from the Mt Kenya region.

According to Tamco vice Chairman Epha Maina, a gospel artiste, the building will be six storeyed and will have a recording studio on the ground floor.

The studio will be largely used to support up coming talent while helping the group to increase its income.

He said De Mathew’s brother, Evans Mburu, who worked in his band and has branded himself ‘De Mathew Junior’ and the musician’s daughters who have a music talent, will greatly benefit from the recording studio.

Maina said when he died on August 17, he had organized a meeting on August 19 with the project’s financiers to discuss how the project would be undertaken.

“He left when we were just about to start the construction process,” Maina said.

He noted that the organization chose Kenol town as they believe it is the gate way to the Mt Kenya region and that they plan to expand their investments elsewhere.

Maina said Tamco has provided an opportunity for musicians to partner with the government and help create job opportunities.

Maina however noted that De' Mathew would have been rich if he had received all his dues from his many songs.

“It is unfortunate that you compose a song but organizations like Skiza take 85 percent of the proceeds. They praise us but when they are asked to pay, they don’t. Please help us Mr. President,” he said.