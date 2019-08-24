Del Monte ready for fresh survey to end land dispute

BY ALICE WAITHERA

Delmonte says it has all along been ready for a fresh survey of its land even before a similar recommendation was made.

Managing director Stergios Gkaliamoutsas on Thursday said they have 22,000 acres in Murang’a and Kiambu counties in nine blocks and they have all ownership documents. The firm has been embroiled in a tussle with residents and county leaders over lease renewal.

The company exports 4,000 tonnes of pineapple products and other fruits beverages through the Port of Mombasa annually. It attained the ownership of the plantation in 1968 and has turned the unused land into a thriving plantation.

Gkaliamoutsas said they had written to the Director of Survey way before the National Land Commission (NLC) gave resurvey orders. He also dismissed claims by some residents that Delmonte Kenya Company is in possession of public land. He spoke in his company office.

In March this year, the NLC directed the Director of Survey to resurvey the company’s parcels in partnership with the Kiambu and Murang'a governments. The move was meant to establish whether there was any variance between the land occupied by the company and the land leased.

The commission directed any residue land be surrendered to Kandara Residents' Association, which had filed a petition to block the renewal of the company’s leasehold. The residents would share it with the county governments in the ratio of 70:30.

The company was also ordered to surrender all public utilities on its land to the relevant national and county government agencies irrespective of whether the leases had expired.