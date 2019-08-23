600 Kiambu Kaa Sober workers demand back pay

More than 600 Kiambu county contract workers are demanding seven months' back pay.

Deputy Governor James Nyoro ordered that they be sacked.

Hundreds of workers, including casuals and enforcement officers, stormed county government offices on Wednesday.

They demanded to be paid Sh70,000 each, their monthly payment which has not been paid.

“We are seeking audience with the deputy governor to see to it that we are paid our dues since we were engaged by Governor Ferdinand Waititu, casual worker James Githiri said.

"We have not received any payment in seven months yet we were fired,” he said.

Nyoro said over the weekend said that enforcement officers contracted to collect revenue were harassing business people and looting businesses. He said their contracts should be cancelled.

The deputy governor was taking control of Kiambu government affairs since he had been locked out by Governor Waititu on county affairs.

Waititu was ordered by the High Court to keep off county government offices and not act officially on behalf of Kiambu until a corruption case of Sh588 million irregular tendering has been determined.

The workers accused Nyoro, who was holding a meeting in Limuru subcounty, of taking advantage of Waititu's exclusion to settle old scores.