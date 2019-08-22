KING OF BENGA

De'Mathew's legacy is Tamco, a sacco for musicians

'Teachers, boda boda operators, matatu operators and other groups have saccos; why not musicians?'

In Summary

• De'Mathew died on Sunday evening in a road accident near Thika town.

• He was one of the brains behind the formation of the Talented Musicians and Composers Association

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
Central
22 August 2019 - 00:00
The late John Mwangi alias Demathew (Centre in brown suit) with fellow musicianns holding a registration certificate for musicians sacco dubbed Talented Musicians and composers association which is aimed at uniting and empowering the musicians. Demathew the chairman of the sacco uplifted upcoming artists and mentored many artists to their fame
Sacco Chairman Demathew The late John Mwangi alias Demathew (Centre in brown suit) with fellow musicianns holding a registration certificate for musicians sacco dubbed Talented Musicians and composers association which is aimed at uniting and empowering the musicians. Demathew the chairman of the sacco uplifted upcoming artists and mentored many artists to their fame
Image: STANLEY NJENGA

Central Kenya musicians will remember John Mwangi, the Kikuyu benga music maestro popularly known as De’ Mathew, as a unifier and a fighter for their rights.

They will also remember him as one of the brains behind the sacco known as the Talented Musicians and Composers Association (Tamco).

 

De’Mathew worked relentlessly for the unity of singers and the eventual formation and registration of Tamco after the death of another Kikuyu music legend Joseph Kamaru last year.

Kamaru's burial was attended by among others President Uhuru Kenyatta, who during the occasion, invited the musicians to State House. 

The invitation was not honoured due to wrangles between secular and gospel musicians over who would be the guests of the Head of State.

De'Mathew, who died on Sunday evening in a road accident, took it upon himself and a few others to unite Kikuyu musicians. The efforts bore fruits with the formation of Tamco. 

The benga king was elected the chairman. His mobilisation skills were enormous. He clarified in an interview with the Star that Tamco was not formed as a platform to meet the President but to empower musicians financially and agitate for their rights.

“Teachers, bodaboda operators, matatu operators and other groups have saccos. Why not musicians? We are role models and should lead from the front,” De Mathew said.

Tamco, which has over 300 shareholders, was launched in Murang'a in April this year.  Governor Mwangi wa Iria gave the sacco a Sh2 million boost. It has since invested in a plot worth Sh8 million at Kenol town.

 

De Mathew regretted that many musicians died poor despite their popularity.

Tamco spokesperson Ben Githae said that De'Mathew had already steered the sacco to great heights.  The sacco intends to build a five-storey building on its Kenol plot. The building will have a studio, offices and conference rooms.

Githae is the singer of Uhuruto Tano Tena song whose popularity spread across the country during the 2017 presidential campaign.

Gospel artist Ngaruiya Junior, popularly known as King of Kigoco, said De'Mathew wanted to see all musicians empowered and he mentored many of them. "The sacco provides that platform and we will forever miss our chairman,” Ngaruiya said.

MORE:

De' Mathew: Celebrated Kikuyu maestro with 375 songs, 50 albums

Recognised as one the most influential artists from Central, De Mathew has 50 albums.
News
2 days ago

Uhuru to attend De Mathew's burial on Saturday

Friend says Uhuru requested the burial date be pushed backwards.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
Central
22 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bomet MCAs reject six of nine CECs
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    2d ago Coast

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Sonko's scorecard after two years in office
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos