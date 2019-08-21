Wambugu tells premature 2022 campaigners they won't be tolerated

NYERI Town constituents have the right to tell off those engaged in premature 2022 politics, their MP has said.

Ngunjiri Wambugu said that while his constituents will not use violence to stop the 2022 campaigners, they will shame them regardless of their status in society.

Ngunjiri said he will be attending every meeting convened by politicians in his constituency and warn them against premature campaigns.

“Stop imagining that you can come from outside and start intimidating us. If you come to do 2022 politics here, we have the right to tell you on your face that we do not want early politicking. We shall not be violent but we will exercise our right of expression and tell you that you are doing the wrong thing,” he said.

He spoke on Monday during a meeting with 500 grassroots leaders. They discussed 120 NG-CDF projects to be implemented in the financial year.

He targets the completion of 500 projects by 2022.