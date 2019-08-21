Wambugu tells premature 2022 campaigners they won't be tolerated

• Legislator promises to shame early 2022 campaigners regardless of their status in society.
• He says his constituents will not keep quiet when some individuals disrespect the President.
NYERI Town constituents have the right to tell off those engaged in premature 2022 politics, their MP has said.
Ngunjiri Wambugu said that while his constituents will not use violence to stop the 2022 campaigners, they will shame them regardless of their status in society.
Ngunjiri said he will be attending every meeting convened by politicians in his constituency and warn them against premature campaigns.
“Stop imagining that you can come from outside and start intimidating us. If you come to do 2022 politics here, we have the right to tell you on your face that we do not want early politicking. We shall not be violent but we will exercise our right of expression and tell you that you are doing the wrong thing,” he said.
He spoke on Monday during a meeting with 500 grassroots leaders. They discussed 120 NG-CDF projects to be implemented in the financial year.
He targets the completion of 500 projects by 2022.
The legislator said they will not keep quiet when some individuals disrespect the President. However, anybody talking about development politics is welcome.
Ngunjiri, a first time MP, told off those who think they cannot be warned against early politicking. “If our leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta, told us not to politic this early, why do you think that you have more say than him?”
He said President Kenyatta has three more years to go and should not be distracted as he fulfils his pledges to Kenyans.
“Those who want to engage in early politics should visit the other 289 constituencies and campaign there.”
Ngunjiri, in a veiled criticism of Deputy President William Ruto, said leaders should stop lying to Kenyans. "I can’t come here and say I won’t do campaigns but the people I have come with spend 30 minutes or an hour campaigning. We are not fools.”
He said politicians should not hide behind development in their politicking. “We are smart people and we know when you are hiding politics behind development.”