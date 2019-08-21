Grabbed Kiambu public utilities to be reclaimed — CS

The Lands ministry will reclaim all grabbed public utility land in Kiambu in a rapid-response drive.

Speaking in Ruiru during a month-long 'land clinic', Lands CS Faridah Karoney said the exercise will also eradicate rampant fraud and expedite the issuance of title deeds.

The CS said the ministry will also initiate issuing title deeds for public land including schools, parcels meant for hospitals, markets, social halls and police stations.

She said this will ward off grabbers once recovery of grabbed parcels is complete.

"There are very many cases of fraud and grabbing of public land, particularly in Ruiru and the environs, which impede the processing of titles," Karoney said.

She said the Lands ministry will work with Kiambu county and local administrators, including chiefs and their sub, to solve land disputes and expedite issuing deeds.

“Within the 30 days, we want teamwork with the county and chiefs so we can title all parcels within this region. It’s not easy because very many parcels haven’t been titled for over 50 years. Less than 40 per cent of our country is titled,” she said.

The CS appealed to those with pending land cases to withdraw them and adopt alternative dispute resolution to take precedence.