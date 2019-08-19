Support taekwondo, Murang'a branch officials tell counties

The Kenya Taekwondo Association has asked county governments to support the sport to help reach more youths.

Murang’a branch chairman Ndung’u Ng’ang’a said the biggest challenge the association faces is lack of funds. As a result, every time there is a tournament members have to finance it through contributions.

Ng’ang’a said owing to financial constraints, the KTA finds it difficult to revive the sport. He said the association is seeking to attract new players by organising inter-counties taekwondo competitions.

Ng’ang’a tasked county governments to facilitate the sport in their regions to encourage more players to join in.

“The majority of the county governments have failed to support us. We receive minimal support from the national government,” he said.

Ng’ang’a said only Mombasa, Migori and Kajiado counties fully support the sport. He spoke on Saturday during a tournament held at Edinburg School in Murang’a.

He said currently, branch officials foot all expenses when tournaments are held in their respective area.

He wondered why the government has put a lot of emphasis on outdoor sports while neglecting indoor games. The branches struggle to find halls to host the taekwondo competitions and have to hire private premises.

“County governments can support the sport by providing the facilities we require which will in turn help us to spread to many more areas and learning institutions,” he said.

Ng'ang'a said taekwondo has helped any youths to keep off drugs abuse and alcoholism.

He said the association is organising tournaments in all counties to pick players who will form a national junior team that will represent the country in International competitions.

Ng'ang'a said only an over 18 years team is in place, locking out younger players from international exposure.

Branch treasurer Saida Wambui praised the three counties that sponsor taekwondo teams to participate in international games.

She said the association will only be able to effectively organise its competitions with the support of both governments.

“We will go round the counties looking for the best players. We have so far managed to hold tournaments in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kajiado, Nairobi and Murang’a counties,” she said.

The Murang’a tournament attracted participants from Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Machakos, Mombasa, Kilifi and Nairobi counties.

The Murang’a team emerged the best after bagging 15 awards followed by Nairobi and Kiambu teams, respectively.