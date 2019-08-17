EASE TREATMENT

Referral hospital gets chemotherapy chairs from ministry

The county government has been lobbying for the chairs and biosafety machine

•Nyeri County has benefitted from five cancer chemotherapy chairs and a biosafety machine from the national government.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
17 August 2019 - 00:00
The chemotherapy chairs
Nyeri county has received five  chemotherapy chairs and a biosafety machine from the national government.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the chairs donated by the Ministry of Health arrived at the County Referral Hospital last week.

The chairs will help greatly in the treatment of cancer patients, he said.

The county government has been lobbying for the chairs and biosafety machine.

The oncologists in the facility have been offering treatment to more than 85 outpatients weekly with some coming from other counties in Central and Eastern region.

Common cancers treated at the facility include breast, cervical, prostrate, stomach, colon and oesophagus.   The biosafety cabinet enables safe reconstitution of cancer drugs without exposing doctors to toxic fumes.

