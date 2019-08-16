Nyeri town constituency to set up four ICT hubs, says Wambugu

Nyeri Town constituency is planning to set up four Information Communication Technology hubs at a cost of Sh1.4 million.

Area MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said they will be constructed in Ruring’u, Kangemi, Mathari and the other either in Kamakwa or Gatitu Muruguru and are to be funded by the Constituency Development Fund.

Wambugu said ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has already given the constituency 10 computers to enable them to start the hub.

“They are already here and another 30 are coming this coming week. We are going to have very fast internet from Telkom,” he said yesterday.

The hubs will enable youths to access online jobs at the centres or in their homes, for those who live near the facilities.

The lawmaker told youths groups to register with his office so that they can get tenders from NG-CDF and from Kenya Rural Roads Authority committee.

(edited by O. Owino)