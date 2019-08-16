TO BOOST CONNECTIVITY

Nyeri town constituency to set up four ICT hubs, says Wambugu

Will be constructed in Ruring’u, Kangemi, Mathari and the other either in Kamakwa or Gatitu Muruguru.

In Summary

• Wambugu said ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has already given the constituency 10 computers to enable them to start the hub.

• The hubs will enable youths to access online jobs at the centres or in their homes,  for those who live near the facilities.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
16 August 2019 - 07:55
Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu
Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Nyeri Town constituency is planning to set up four Information Communication Technology hubs at a cost of Sh1.4 million. 

Area MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said they will be constructed in Ruring’u,  Kangemi, Mathari and the other either in Kamakwa or Gatitu Muruguru and are to be funded by the Constituency Development Fund.

Wambugu said ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has already given the constituency 10 computers to enable them to start the hub.

 

“They are already here and another 30 are coming this coming week.  We are going to have very fast internet from Telkom,” he said yesterday.

The hubs will enable youths to access online jobs at the centres or in their homes,  for those who live near the facilities.

The lawmaker told youths groups to register with his office so that they can get tenders from NG-CDF  and from Kenya Rural Roads Authority committee.

(edited by O. Owino)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
16 August 2019 - 07:55

Most Popular

  1. Embu MCA's mini dress 'provokes' male colleagues
    13h ago Eastern

  2. Punjani's wife and four others walk to freedom
    15h ago Coast

  3. 5,000 Eldoret families evicted for Sh50 billion houses
    1d ago Rift Valley

  4. MDG party to scrutinise BBI report before backing referendum
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Two youths kill manager for denying them free game
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos