Expand Executive for harmony, Nginyo tells BBI team

The Building Bridges Initiative took final submissions from ailing Kiambu politician Nginyo Kariuki when the team visited him at his home in Limuru on Saturday.

The multi-party democracy crusader told the team to have the Executive expanded to include a prime minister with two deputy prime ministers to foster inclusivity and harmony.

Nginyo told the team that the current set up of the President and his deputy is more of a two-man show that often creates disharmony.

"For the sake of unity and cohesion, it is imperative that we expand the Executive since the current structure has remained contentious and has largely contributed to the polarisation of the country," Nginyo said.

He recommended that the office of the Registrar of Political Parties be empowered to create an enabling environment for the government to implement its development agenda.

Nginyo said the accounts of county governments should be controlled by the National Treasury and that the devolved units not be allowed to spend money on projects without the approval of the central government.

"It does not make sense for the central government to disburse billions of shillings to the counties which are largely misappropriated as we have seen from the reports by the Auditor General."

He said county commissioners should be members of the cabinet in county governments to represent the national government.

All public and state officers charged with corruption should step aside until investigations are complete and case determined. Those found guilty should be jailed for not less than 10 years and proceeds of their crime recovered. Such convicts should be blacklisted from doing business with the government, Nginyo said.

He said the number of lawmakers and MCAsbe reduced and the position of woman representative scrapped.

The former freedom fighter is recuperating at his home in Tigoni.

