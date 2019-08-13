Ol Kalou police search for mother who dumped baby in latrine

Police in Ol Kalou are searching for the mother of a one-week-old baby girl who was retrieved from a pit latrine on Sunday evening.

The baby was discovered at 7.30pm by a tenant in a residential building near Ol Kalou town slaughterhouse.

The woman said she heard the sound of a baby crying and moved outside the gate to check.

“I realised it was not outside and I called my neighbour who confirmed it was indeed a baby crying in the pit latrine,” she said.

The two women screamed for help, attracting neighbours and police who were on patrol.

The women said the baby could have been brought from elsewhere as there had been no pregnant woman living in the building.

The baby was wrapped in a sheet and some napkins and put in a sack which was then tied at the top.

A Police officer told the Star they used a hooked metallic object to retrieve the baby from the ten-foot pit.

Nyandarua central subcounty deputy police commander Florence Karimi said the baby was rescued in good condition and rushed to J.M. Memorial Hospital.

J.M. Kariuki Memorial Hospital medical superintendent Dr Joram Muraya yesterday morning told the Star on the phone that the baby's condition was stable.

Resident George Rugene said the baby was not the first as some others have been rescued abandoned at various places.

Rugene expressed concerns that it only happens to baby girls.

Recently, a six-year-old girl was rescued abandoned in a house at Vatican Estate, Ol Kalou and taken to a children’s home.

Rugene said the Nyandarua government should consider establishing a child rescue centre in Ol Kalou to mitigate the rising cases of child neglect.

Another resident, Agnes Muthoni, warned women with such behaviours that it will haunt them someday.

“For those giving birth and then throw the babies in latrines, the blood of those babies will haunt them someday,” she said.

