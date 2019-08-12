Corrupt politicians should stop hanging on Ruto's name

An MP has asked leaders and government officials implicated in graft to stop alleging that they are arrested because they are supporting DP William Ruto.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi asked those spreading such 'childish' excuses to carry their own cross.

“I am not here to campaign for the DP, but we want to set the record straight. It is childish to allege that you are implicated because you are following so and so. Kenyans are not fools,” he said.

Mwathi urged the Ethic Anti Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to keep on digging deeper on the cases since people have established issues they did not know.

"Everyone arrested should carry their own cross. When you are arrested, stop claiming its because you are supporting the DP. If it is true, tell us why you think that maybe there is something we need to know," he said.

The legislator said the work done by the EACC and the DCI as well as the Director of Public Prosecution has made Kenyans start having faith in the war on corruption.

He spoke at Manguo Secondary School during a funds drive to support the school programmes.

Mwathi applauded President Kenyatta for affirming to Kenyans that no one implicated will be spared, but will face the full force of the law.

He added that Uhuru has urged leaders to embark on working to improve their electorates' lives, but not politicise issues, adding that he said he does not know who will succeed him in 2022.

The MP urged residents to pray for the government as the war on corruption intensifies.