ICAO flag to fly on Mt Kenya from August 20

A team of mountain climbers is due to hoist the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) flag on Mt Kenya in two weeks' time.

The ICAO flag will be flying on one of Mt Kenya peaks on August 20. Mt Kenya peaks are Batian, Nelion and Point Lenana.

The climbers were flagged off by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga at Dedan Kimathi University on Monday.

ICAO is a UN specialised agency for international civil aviation. The flag-hoisting is part of the organisation's 75th-anniversary celebration. It will hold its 40th assembly next month during which the Convention on International Civil Aviation will be signed.

“As contracting state to the convention, Kenya through Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), is actively participating in global activities heralding the eventual celebrations in Montreal, Canada,” Captain Mercy Makau said.

Makau, who is the president and founder of Young Aviators Club of Africa, said that a youth-focused aviation innovation competition has been organised. It will be a five- and 10-kilometre athletics event in Nandi County.

The climbers are accompanied by ICAO regional officials, Nyeri County government officials, KCAA and Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

The event is intended to create awareness on the socio-economic benefits of global air transport.

Makau was optimistic that the celebrations will attract many youths to the aviation industry.

“The sector is a key economic enabler but only (youths) few have an insight on the various opportunities that can be tapped into for our upcoming young adults.”

She expected counties to have an opportunity to invest in infrastructure that can create employment opportunities for graduating students.

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology vice-chancellor Ndirangu Kioni said the university would soon start an aeronautical engineering programme.