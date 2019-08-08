Nyandarua assembly team to probe ICT executive

Nyandarua speaker Wahome Ndegwa urged the committee to hit the ground running. “Any support required will be given by the office of the clerk so that you can dispense with your duties as quickly as possible," the speaker said.

While giving notice of a motion seeking Kariuki’s removal on Wednesday last week, Ngeche accused Kariuki of grossly violating the Constitution and the law by illegally employing persons in public office and establishing decentralised units in the county.

He further accused Kariuki of abuse of office for acting in a manner that improperly occasioned to benefit persons through employment.

The decentralised units are wards and village committees where the MCAs are accusing Kariuki of having hired their competitors during the last election without consulting them.

When contacted, Kariuki told the Star that the accusations did not constitute the notice of the motion.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Ngeche recanted his earlier position that members of these committees have been employed and are already in office.

He said they have not been employed but the list of proposed names from the wards, which was compiled without consultation, was available.