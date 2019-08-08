Kiambu AIPCA leaders meet to end wrangles in church

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa leaders in Kiambu have united to seek long-lasting peace and cleanse themselves from the shame of constant fighting.

The leaders on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting at Kiamwangi AIPCA church in Gatundu South.

After the meeting, Bishop David Njuguna said as gatekeepers of the church, they realised they needed to be united.

“We have resolved to work dynamically to ensure that we remove the shame and stigma of the AIPCA in this region and in our country as a whole,” he said.

"We have mandated our education secretary and resident bishop of the diocese to reopen our regional satellite colleges so that our clergymen in Kiambu county and this region will start the training programmes."

In 2017, AIPCA church sunk to new levels of leadership wrangles that led to numerous fights. Interventions by President Uhuru Kenyatta hit a snag.