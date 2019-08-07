Investors want DPP to probe 'missing statements'

Investors of a collapsed forex exchange firm want the DPP to investigate how their statements "went missing" from a police file.

The investors of VIP Portal on Monday said prosecutors at the Kiambu law court told them that the file they received from police did not have statements.

They spoke outside Kiambu law court after attending the mention of a case in which Alfred Wangai has denied obtaining money by false pretence.

The company collapsed in 2015 when members started complaining that they were not obtaining information regarding their money.

Investor Geoffrey Thiong'o said out of 15,000 members, 300 recorded statements with the police.

He said not all the 300 statements were in the police file that was presented in court.

Thiong'o claimed that more than 200 people say they were not called to attend the hearing or give their statements in court.

The issue resulted in protests until CEO Wangai was arrested and charged.

However, Wangai pleaded with investors to withdraw the case, saying he would refund their shares.

Thiong'o said the CEO took long to refund them until they decided to continue with the case.

"We are confused, and we do not know who to turn to for advice," he said.

"All we want is to see the DPP coming to investigate what is happening in the case between the court, and the investigating officers."

Ruth Wanjiru said many investors were left suffering after they expected to borrow money and boost their incomes.

"We feel bad when we remember the trust we had with the forex trading company. I had acquired a Sh150,000 bank loan and deposited Sh50,000 at the forex company," she said.

Wanjiru said her Sh50,000 is yet to be refunded.