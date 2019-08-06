Shona community members get birth certificates

Members of the Shona community are a happy lot after the government heard their quest to be recognised.

The government, led by MP Kimani Ichung'wa, Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani, Kiambu West civil registrar Judy Ambwaku and a senior civil registrar Shummary Maleon, on Thursday issued community members with birth certificates at Kinoo chief's offices.

Others present were nine MPs from Zimbabwe who had visited the National Assembly.

About 100 members of the Shona community came from Zimbabwe in 1959 and 1960 to preach as missionaries, but were unable to go back home back after Kenya gained independence.

However, after their efforts of going back home failed, they decided to apply for nationality but have never been successful and their population has grown to about 4,500.

Abed Salam, 21, said they have been denied basic needs such as medical attention, education, jobs and other services which require one to produce a national ID.

"We do not have mobile phones since they have to be registered, you cannot own a land, a vehicle or even go to nursery and primary schools since we don't have birth certificates and the government asks for these documents," Salam said.

Most of the Shona's live in Kinoo, Kiambu county. Others live in Gitaru, Kiambaa and parts of Nairobi. They are regarded as stateless.

MP Ichung'wa promised to ensure the Shona community gets IDs so that they can enjoy living in the country.

The legislator also promised the community that he will ensure they are recognised as Kikuyu Shona tribe, since they speak both languages.

"I will push until you are enlisted as Kikuyu Shona tribe," Ichung'wa said.

The MCA, who tabled a bill at the assembly demanding their recognition, praised President Uhuru Kenyatta for promising to look into the issue when he toured Ndumberi in the county.

A Shona member Joshua Sibanda said once they are issued with IDs, they will register for NHIF, NSSF, buy mobile phones and register them.