Sasumua Dam feared contaminated with sewerage

Lack of a sewerage system in Njabini town in Kinangop, Nyandarua, has affected the quality of water in the nearby Sasumua Dam that supplies Nairobi.

Residents want the national government to urgently address the situation amid fears the dam is heavily polluted by waste from the fast-growing town.

Former Deputy Governor Waithaka Mwangi said Njabini was one of the largest towns in the county hosting thousands of people.

He, however, noted that the town did not have a sewerage system and residents have been using pit latrines for years. "This can be resolved by constructing a sewerage system,” he said.

Speaking in Njabini town, Waithaka, who is a former Kinangop MP, said it would be nearly impossible for the county government to construct the system alone.

“The county government that I served had identified this problem but its very expensive to construct a sewer system and hence the need for the national government to chip in,” he said.

He added, “As the town expands, there is a need to address the issue of water and sanitation to thwart a crisis in the coming years."

Leader Matheri Wa Hungu backed the sentiment's, saying the dam was critical to the economy of the country.

He said with an increase in health complications caused by eating food laced with metals, there was a need to address the status of the dam.

“A lot of waste from farms and latrines is washed into the dam thus posing a risk to consumers.”

He added that residents did not benefit from the water consumed in the capital.

“Residents of Kinangop have been involved in conserving catchment areas thus helping Nairobi residents get water. We, in turn, can benefit from a sewer system,” he said.

