WHERE'S THE OTHER BABY?

Family questions Kerugoya Hospital over missing twin

Says doctors told them the woman was carrying twins, had to deliver through caesarean section

In Summary

• They say the mother was taken in for caesarean delivery but was only given one baby 

• Medical director sends press away to wait for an appropriate time for a comprehensive statement

by KNA by Irungu Mwangi
Central
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Kerugoya County Referral Hospital
'UNCLEAR COMMENT': Kerugoya County Referral Hospital
Image: FILE

Police in Kirinyaga are investigating a family's claims their infant disappeared from Kerugoya County Hospital.

The family from Baricho, Kirinyaga West subcounty, reported to the police after one child in a set just-delivered went missing at the hospital. 

The family said they had been told by the medics that Judy Wangechi, 35, could not deliver the twins normally and would have to undergo caesarean section on Monday

Faith Wanjiku said her daughter-in-law was on Tuesday morning taken to the theatre for the caesarean delivery. "She was showed only one baby," she said.

“I went to the hospital’s maternity ward with two pairs of new clothes for my grandchildren only to get a rude shock on being told only one of the twins was delivered,” she said.

On Friday, the family went back to the hospital where they were told they had to go by what they were told on Tuesday.

“Since we had even been shown the X-ray taken on Wangechi indicating she had twins in her womb before her husband could give consent for the caesarean delivery, we decided to report the matter to the police,” Wanjiku said.

The concerned grandmother said police told the family to wait for further investigations. 

When reporters visited the hospital, county medical services director Dr George Karoki said he could not comment on the matter "as he was engaged in a tight meeting".

His secretary later told the press the boss would address the issue later. On Thursday, a battery of journalists was camping outside his office by 8am where all the nurses and county secretary Joe Muriuki converged for a closed-door meeting.

At about 9am, Karoki came out and said he would address the media after an hour.

But around 10.30am, his secretary came out and told the media to leave and wait for an appropriate time for a comprehensive statement.

The mother is still at the maternity ward while the family is calling for thorough and independent investigations.

The hospital has been in the news since last April when it was reported to be filthy after the county government sacked all its 346 casuals. 

Medics from the entire county went on strike leaving health services paralysed. The county last month dismissed the 700 striking medics despite a pending court case over the matter. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
