Residents pledge to block Sh24bn Kariminu Dam

Construction of the Sh24 billion Kariminu II Dam in Gatundu North is set to start on Monday next week, Water CS Simon Chelugui said on Wednesday.

But Phase II residents have pledged to block the project unless they are also compensated.

It is not clear whether the project will start on time, given the resistance.

The CS said the government has already given 246 affected people Sh1.28 billion in compensation for their 171.6 acres in Phase I.

The dam will be built on 600 acres and take 36 months to complete. Construction is supposed to end by December 2020.

The contractor is already on site, Chelugui said.

He said the commencement order was issued for the contract to start on May 2, however, it was derailed by the row pitting the state against residents over Phase II compensation.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, Chelugui said the project will only kick off on the land where owners have been compensated.

The designs are complete and the project will start by diverting the Kariminu River.

Phase I will cover 171 acres for the dam embankment and water draw off structures, the CS said.

The dam will be 59 metres high, with a capacity of 26.5 million cubic meters. It will produce 70,000 cubic metres of drinking water per day.