Residents pledge to block Sh24bn Kariminu Dam

• State has already given 246 affected people Sh1.28bn compensation for 171.6 acres in Phase I.
• Residents affected by Phase II vow to stop the project if it's started before they are compensated.
Construction of the Sh24 billion Kariminu II Dam in Gatundu North is set to start on Monday next week, Water CS Simon Chelugui said on Wednesday.
But Phase II residents have pledged to block the project unless they are also compensated.
It is not clear whether the project will start on time, given the resistance.
The CS said the government has already given 246 affected people Sh1.28 billion in compensation for their 171.6 acres in Phase I.
The dam will be built on 600 acres and take 36 months to complete. Construction is supposed to end by December 2020.
The contractor is already on site, Chelugui said.
He said the commencement order was issued for the contract to start on May 2, however, it was derailed by the row pitting the state against residents over Phase II compensation.
Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, Chelugui said the project will only kick off on the land where owners have been compensated.
The designs are complete and the project will start by diverting the Kariminu River.
Phase I will cover 171 acres for the dam embankment and water draw off structures, the CS said.
The dam will be 59 metres high, with a capacity of 26.5 million cubic meters. It will produce 70,000 cubic metres of drinking water per day.
If they want us to allow them to continue, let them pay us our money. We are not against the project.Phase II resident Zipporah Wanjiru
Residents of Kiambu will be the major beneficiaries since 80 per cent of the water will go to Thika, Juja and Ruiru constituencies, and the remaining 20 per cent to Nairobi county.
Residents have pledged to prevent the start of the project until Phase Two affected people are fully compensated.
MP Wanjiku Kibe could not calm the residents.
They accused the government of trying to arm-twist them to allow commencement of the project before compensating compensate them.
“We’ve witnessed cat-and-mouse games the government has played with those in Phase I. Their compensation started in 2017 and has been finalised in 2019. We are worried that we in Phase II will be compensated after its completion,” Jackson Mbugua said.
They want the valuation process for the land and properties expedited for swift compensation.
“If they want us to allow them to continue, let them pay us our money. We are not against the project," Zipporah Wanjiru said.
However, the CS said the ministry has a budget for compensation for Phase II, adding that money will be disbursed to the National Land Commission once the valuation has been done.
“Valuation for Phase II comprising the reservoir, treatment plant and the pipeline has just been finalised and compilation of the report is ongoing. The report will let us know how many people who will be affected and the amount due for compensation,” he said.
He added, “The government will not touch anyone’s land or properties including the crops and trees grown on the land until they are fully compensated."
The project is being funded by the government and the China Exim Bank. It is being implemented through a joint venture between International Holding Corporation and Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute.
Edited by R.Wamochie