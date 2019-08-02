Close

UNDER FIRE

Kiambu residents attack pro-Waititu executive

Thang'wa tweeted about the release of the governor and Waititu's promise to pay bail for remandees

In Summary

•Executive told he is trying to sanitize governor's alleged corruption

•Thang'wa has previously been grilled over irregular use of funds

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
Central
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Karun'go Sports CEC Kiambu
Karun'go Sports CEC Kiambu
Image: COURTESY

Kiambu residents reacted harshly to tweets by Youth executive Karungo wa Thang'wa on Wednesday saying Governor Ferdinand Waititu would be freed on Thursday morning.

The tweet on his account, @KarungoThangwa, read: "Visited Kiambu Gov. H.E BabaYao at Industrial Area Prison this evening. It's exciting to see my Governor doing well and interacting with prisoners, including some who are from Kiambu County. He'll be released tomorrow. Expect a cabinet sitting soon thereafter."

He further tweeted that: "He [Waititu] has promised to pay bail for those that he shared a cell with once he is out. Some could not raise Sh5K, 10K etc thus spending months at the prison #iGotYourBack."

 

Patrick Mburu wrote in response that Thang'wa was trying to sanitise Waititu's suspected criminal acts by saying he would pay bail for remandees. "Kenyans can pay bail for themselves if leaders stopped stealing," he tweeted.

Runoh Wallace wrote: "Thought you were leader for the people, little to my knowledge, you also support their weakening!"

Tony Chege replied: "Nobody wishes @GovernorBabayao bad luck but if it's true he got anything to do with public funds let the law take it course."

Job Micheal said: "You're in too slippery steps in your political journey... A young man who I got some hope on ,bratha,... Anyway... We wish everyone best of the life they open hands to."

Tony B replied: "Bro you are on the wrong side! I used to admire you but not anymore; you have become part of problem in our beautiful county but not for long."

Thang'wa has been grilled by the county assembly over alleged irregular use of funds. He said there was no irregularity and he had nothing to hide.

