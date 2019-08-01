Nyandarua assembly adopts proposed changes by executive on internship guidelines

The Nyandarua county assembly on Tuesday adopted observations and recommendations of the executive on the county internship guidelines.

The internship policy was approved by the assembly in March but, through a letter dated July 1, 2019, county secretary Hiram Kahiro sent it back so the MCAs could consider the proposed changes.

The changes include the number of interns and their payment, qualifications, and how departments should be allocated slots.

Article 3.0 of the internship guidelines approved in March indicated that the County Human Resource Advisory Management Committee shall allocate the number of vacancies each department will absorb as interns and shall indicate areas of specialisation and the number of interns required.

It said the duration of internship shall be six months renewable once for a further six months where appropriate. The county secretary and head of Public Service Board shall declare the available vacancies to the County Public Service Board, which shall advertise to fill the positions.

The guidelines indicated that the county secretary and the CPSB shall coordinate the interviews and the placement of the interns, and the selected team shall be assigned duties and be supervised by chief officers.

The Article said the selected team will be notified by their chief officers or supervisors on the completion of the service one month prior to the exit date, and that each department shall not accommodate more than five interns at a time, except the Health Services and Public Works departments, which may accommodate more with the approval of the County Executive Committee.

The executive, however, noted that the county assembly resolution limited the number of internship opportunities in the county to 65. It recommended that the number be raised to 200 vacancies for degree, diploma and certificate holders. It drew a comparison to other counties, which offer internship slots to many students, citing Nyeri (250 ), Bomet (250), Uasin Gishu (700), Laikipia (150) and Baringo (372).

Article 4.0 (b) of the House Resolution indicated that the deputy director of Human Resource should pay a prescribed stipend to the interns. Degree holders would receive Sh20,000 monthly, Sh15,000 for diploma holders and Sh10,000 for certificate holders. He or she would further be required to verify internship vacancies and make quarterly reports to the board on internship programmes.

Previously, the initial guidelines as formulated by the executive prescribed that a degree holder and a diploma holder would get Sh10,000 and Sh8,000 respectively, while certificate holders were left out. This proposal was amended during a house plenary. On this, the executive observed that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission provides salaries for the new entry to Civil Service as Sh29,190 for degree holders, Sh15,670 for diploma and 13,280 for certificate holders.