Waititu's arrest sends strong message, says Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intensify the fight against corruption saying his legacy will be judged on that and not the Big Four.

Kabogo said Kenyans will be happier if Uhuru eradicated corruption than if he delivered affordable housing, food security, manufacturing and universal health care.

“President Kenyatta, soldier on. If you don’t they will come for you after your term. Make sure you fight corruption to the end,” he said.

Kabogo spoke to the press in Mombasa on Monday when Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waitutu, his wife and county officials were charged with irregular tendering.

In what appeared to be a mockery of embattled Waititu, Kabogo said it was better for one to even pass through a high school field so that some education might rub on to you than missing out completely.

“It is unfortunate the things that are unfolding in Kiambu. My message to the people of Kiambu is to be calm. God will open ways,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo said President Uhuru’s zeal in the war on graft must be maintained and warned that more high profile personalities will be heading to the courts then jail.

The arrest of Waititu, he said, sends a message to all politicians in the country who think they are untouchable.

He said the rumours that Uhuru would not allow Waititu to be arrested have now been proven wrong.

“Those who are doubting President Kenyatta’s zeal to fight corruption now know there is no one who cannot be arrested. The only person who cannot be arrested now is the President himself,” said Kabogo.

He told corrupt governors and those implicated in corruption to find good lawyers or else rot in jail.

“It will come like thunder. The President must soldier on. If you need help, we are here,” Kabogo said.