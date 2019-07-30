Uhuru committed to building Kiandongoro-Nyandarua road, says MP Wambugu

President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to the completion of the Kiandongoro- Nyandarua road, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

Wambugu on Sunday said politicians have been playing politics with the construction of the road and that Uhuru wants it done.

The road will connect Nyeri and Nyandarua counties through the Aberdare Forest. It will shorten the travelling distance between the two counties.

Wambugu said leaders have been lobbying for the construction of the road to open up the area.

He said the project was discussed during a meeting at the regional commissioner’s office on Saturday. The meeting was led by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri.

The leaders say they want the president to implement the project before his term ends in 2022.

Wambugu said the meeting was attended by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Senator Ephraim Maina and all the seven MPs from the county and MCAs.

“We were discussing the issues that must be done before his (Uhuru) term is finished. And one of the issues that we discussed is that that road must be opened,” Wambugu said.

He said the concept paper has been done and that they were only waiting for money for tarmacking the road to be released.

Wambugu said many people do not know there is a road that connects the Nyeri and Nyandarua through the Aberdare which is managed by Kenya Wildlife Service.

The road which is not tarmacked is part of the forest.

The MP was speaking at Faith Gospel Church in Kamakwa in his constituency.

He told Kamakwa residents that the government was undertaking 30 projects including the rehabilitation of 14 schools, installation of security lights and building police posts.

Wambugu said Uhuru will in April next year, visit the constituency to open Dedan Kimathi Innovation Hub where plasma TVs and phone accessories will be manufactured.

The hub will create 2,000 jobs for the youth, he said.

He said Nyaribu airstrip will also be expanded.

“Construction of Ruring’u Stadium which has stalled will also resume," he said.

