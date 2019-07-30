Serial sodomiser attacked by lynch mob in Kiambu

Residents of Gichungo village in Limuru constituency on Monday tried to lynch a suspect serial sodomiser and set his house ablaze.

The panga-wielding crowd was stopped by police in Ndeiya ward.

The suspect fled.

Residents said they failed to have the 50-year-old suspect failed.

They said the problem is that the village lies at the boundary of Kikuyu and Limuru constituencies and neither police station wants to act..

The father of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly sodomised by the suspect on Thursday last week said he reported the attack to the Kerwa police post. But officers asked him to report the matter at Thigio police post on the Limuru side.

"My son was sodomised by that suspect. He has not been arrested. I am not the only person in this village who has reported a case to either of those posts. But one is asked to go to the other.

He said that after the man sodomised his son, he also raped his own daughter on Friday.

Residents armed with pangas were ready to lynch him and burn his house.

Voice of Men and Children (Vomec) chairman James Njenga said the suspect is facing five cases of sodomy and rape but he has never been arrested.

He said two schoolboys have been sodomised and developed problems while excreting.

Njenga urged angry residents not to burn his home, saying they will push the law enforcers until justice is done.

The suspect's father disowned him, saying he faced another sexual offence case some years ag but was acquitted.

Let the law take its course. This is shameful and serious," the suspect’s father said.

Subcounty deputy police boss Gitonga Thumi said the suspect is in hiding but police and residents are looking for him.

"Members of the public and victims are helping our officers arrest the suspect. Investigations into the allegations are ongoing," he said.

(Edited by V. Graham)