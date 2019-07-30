Close

Kirinyaga county speaker Githanda resigns, cites personal reasons

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
30 July 2019 - 15:26
Kirinyaga speaker David Githanda has resigned, effective August 15. 

Citing personal reasons, he sent his  resignation letter to Governor Anne Waiguru and expressed his goodwill towards her and the county assembly for the time he served.

Githanda was sworn in on February 2018.

He has asked the assembly to start the process of filling his position.

Githanda had also worked at the County Assembly Service Board.

