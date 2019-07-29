Why don't jobless youth apply for Uwezo Fund?

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi has called on youth, especially jobless young people, to take advantage of the Uzwezo Fund.

Most of the youth are unemployed but they fail to apply for loans, Mugambi said on Friday.

People have to form groups, draft a business plan and apply.

The MP praised women for borrowing to start businesses but said few youths are borrowing

Most of the borrowers are elderly, he said.

He called on the youth to form groups and apply for the money, saying they have a lot of energy and can easily invest in profitable activities.

The gave out Sh6.9million cheques to 68 women, youth and People with Disabilities (PWDs) groups at the NG-CDF hall in Othaya town, Othaya constituency in Nyeri county.

Since 2015, the Uwezo Fund has disbursed 33 million to 455 women, youth and PWDs groups; Sh18.7 million has been revolved.

Last year, Sh7 million Uwezo Fund cheques were issued to 84 groups but only three of them were for youth groups.

The MP said repayment was 81 per cent, making Othaya one of the best repayers in the county.

He encouraged groups to engage in constructive business activities so they can profit and easily repay.

The Uwezo Fund is a flagship programme of Vision 2030, aimed at enabling women, youth and PWDs to access finances to promote businesses and growth at the constituency and eradicate poverty.

“I urge those who are applying for the first time to repay so that more people can borrow and benefit,” Mugambi said.

(Edited by V. Graham)