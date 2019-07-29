Sh100m TVET institution to open doors in Ruiru

Ruiru constituency will have a technical training institute by the end of this year.

Ruiru MP Ng’ang’a King’ara said the first batch of 15o students will be enrolled early next year

The institution is being constructed on a seven-acre land in Kwihota. The project has been funded by the national government to the tune of Sh90 million.

Area NG-CDF has contributed Sh10 million..

Speaking to the Star in Ruiru on Saturday, the MP said the number of youths seeking technical training is high.

“The population in Ruiru is about 600,000 people, most of whom are youths. The facility will give the youths a chance to access technical training to enable them to secure jobs as well as start their own income generating ventures,” he said.

King’ara said the youth are trained on various courses, including motor vehicle mechanics, electrical installations, welding and metal fabrication, hair dressing, catering, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and joinery.

“These courses are in demand in the job market,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto has said most companies setting up plants in Ruiru will recruit most of the youths who will be training at the institution.

Speaking during the official opening of the multi-billion Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru on Friday, Ruto said companies like Bidco have shown willingness to partner with the new institution to offer trainees internship and jobs.

“I have been told that about 90 per cent of workers at Bidco are graduates from TVET schools. There will be collaborations between the technical training college coming up here in Ruiru and this facility [Bidco] so that we can train personnel who will be ready for the job market,” Ruto said.

Residents, who spoke to the Star welcomed the new development.

Monica Waithera, from Gitothua, said, “Most residents come from humble backgrounds here and parents cannot afford to take their children to technical colleges in Kiambu and Thika. With our own institution here, our children will be able to train easily.”

Meanwhile, MP King’ara said the government is keen to take services closer to the people.

He said new government offices recently opened doors in the young constituency.

The offices include the Ruiru resident magistrate court and the Lands Registry.

“Ruiru is still a young constituency that was hived from the larger Juja constituency before the 2013 general elections. Before, our people used to travel to Thika and Nairobi to access services like lands and courts. We hope more developments including a Huduma Centre are on the way,” the MP said.