Makueni bars to be closed during census, says official

Makueni county commissioner Mohammed Maalim has announced that no bar will be allowed to operate at night during the upcoming census.

Speaking on Saturday at Kasikeu during the installation of a new chief of Muani location and a new assistant chief of Sultan Hamud sublocation, Maalim said the move is aimed at ensuring no one is left uncounted.

“Getting information from drunk people is not easy and so, the government will ensure all bars are closed early for people to have time to get back to their houses and be counted. We want to ensure the count is accurate and verifiable,” Maalim said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has already employed 2,756 enumerators, 470 content supervisors and 50 Information Communication and Technology experts who will run the exercise in Makueni.

Maalim confirmed that they had already received the gadgets for the exercise and urged residents to cooperate with the enumerators for the exercise to be a success.

“I am asking the citizens to ensure they cooperate knowing that this exercise is not to be politicised, the law is very clear If caught cheating you will be taken in for trial. We want to get the actual figures of Kenyans,” he said.