Woman's bond cancelled for refusing to apologise

A Nyeri court has cancelled a woman's bond and ordered her to be remanded for a week after she refused to apologise for her conduct.

Esther Muthoni, 52, who was out on Sh10,000 bail, had been charged with threatening to beat her elderly father Paul Kimani for declining to allow her to continue cohabiting with her suitor at his (Kimani's) homestead in Muthinga village, Tetu constituency.

Muthoni had allegedly issued the threats to her father after he expressed displeasure with the arrangement and ordered her to move to another parcel he had allocated her.

She is said to have become hostile and threatening to clobber him, maintaining she had a right to stay in the homestead and keep the living arrangement with her partner.

The mother to two grownups is said to have told her father to instead take her partner's place if he was not pleased with his presence in the compound or their affair.

Muthoni was released on bond last week when she was brought before chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo, who asked her to plead for forgiveness. Kagendo also ordered Muthoni to be meeting her partner elsewhere.

The accused, however, remained adamant insisting she would continue staying with her suitor regardless of the reservations.

Kimani had maintained that Muthoni was too old enough to be living with parents.

“I am the one who built the room she is residing in and I no longer want her on my property,” he said.

The matter will be mentioned on July 31.

Edited by R.Wamochie