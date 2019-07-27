Kiambu church dismisses human trafficking claims

A church in Kiambu town has termed malicious claims it is holding 300 women captive to traffic them abroad.

Word of Faith Church pastor Joseph Karathi said the church has sublet its conference hall to Prevention Access Care Education International Institute to train migrant workers. The training is ongoing, he said.

Karathi said they verified the details of Pace International, which "had a business permit from [the] Kiambu county government and registration from the National Industrial Training Authority applied on May 19 and [which] will expire next year on March 15".

The training was approved by the National Employment Authority and Pace International has a certificate of incorporation, Karathi said. He said it was also approved by the county commissioner.