Kiambu church dismisses human trafficking claims

• Pastor says the institute has a permit from county, Nita and five other accredited institutes. Training approved by county commissioner.
• Trainer says the women are there voluntarily and are being paid for the training; says they are taught what to expect in the Middle East.
A church in Kiambu town has termed malicious claims it is holding 300 women captive to traffic them abroad.
Word of Faith Church pastor Joseph Karathi said the church has sublet its conference hall to Prevention Access Care Education International Institute to train migrant workers. The training is ongoing, he said.
Karathi said they verified the details of Pace International, which "had a business permit from [the] Kiambu county government and registration from the National Industrial Training Authority applied on May 19 and [which] will expire next year on March 15".
The training was approved by the National Employment Authority and Pace International has a certificate of incorporation, Karathi said. He said it was also approved by the county commissioner.
Pace Institute administrator Patrick Michuki told the Star that he was aware of the rumours.
He said it was malicious of a person to demonise a programme already approved by six accredited institutions, including Nita, NEA, East African College of Tourism and Hospitality Management, East African Institute of Human Care Management, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Avoti Training Institute.
“The six training institutes approved to conduct the training are not allowed to enter into an arrangement with unauthorised institutes as ordered by NEA director general Edith Okoki,” Michuki said.
The administrator said the training follows agreements signed by Kenya and Middle East countries that were in need of human resource to avoid mistreatment and improve the conditions of Kenyan workers.
Jecinta Njoki said she has trained more than 300 emigrants on household management, childcare and babysitting, how to conduct themselves at their workplaces and the different cultures they will find at the Middle East.
They are there voluntarily, she said.
“There are many women seeking employment at the Middle East and the training will help them know what to expect," Njoki said.
Elizabeth Kigei, who has a contract at Al Qatif in Saudi Arabia, said the women have been paid for the training and the contracts are clear on who will be the employer and in which city.
She said they will know how many persons to expect in the house they will be employed and how much money they will be paid. The employer should only keep a copy of their passport, not the original, Kigei added.
“I have been in Saudi Arabia before and there was no prior knowledge of what to expect but now we are in the know and our safety is guaranteed, thanks to the training and measures put up by Kenya and the Middle East countries. We have been taught how to scrutinise contracts for one to choose to their liking," she said.
Michuki said the women are from all parts of Kenya and were brought for the training by their agents.
"After training, their certificates will be deposited at the various embassies where they will be put in a portal for agents in the Middle East to choose from."
