Nyeri awards best subcounties in revenue collection

Kieni East has been listed as the best-performing subcounty in revenue collection in the eight subcounties of Nyeri.

Lands and Physical Planning emerged the best among the county's 10 departments on Wednesday when the county government awarded the best departments and subcounties in revenue collection in 2018-19.

The event was the first revenue enhancement appreciation day to be held in the county.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who presided over the event in a Nyeri town hotel, said the county raised more than 84 per cent of the revenue target which is equivalent to annual growth of 30 per cent.

Nyeri collected Sh837 million against a target of Sh1 billion in 2018-19. This, Kahiga said, is an increase from the Sh760 million collected in 2017-18 which was also an upward trajectory from 643 million in 2016-17.

The governor said this was a tremendous improvement considering universal health coverage was introduced the same year.

The programme, he said, impacted negatively on revenue collection since services were no longer charged at county public hospitals.

“This can only mean that we are expanding the tax base and ensuring more compliance which is the smartest way of making more people participate and share responsibility.”

He added: “We are appreciative not only of our employees but also the county assembly who have been with us all the way. They have supported all legislative bills that we have taken to the assembly, especially the Finance Bill.”

The governor said the rise in own revenue will have a big impact on the amount of money the county will get from the National Treasury.

To meet the target of Sh1 billion revenue collection yearly, he said, the county plans to digitise collection at 67 of its revenue streams and ensure payments are made through NyeriPay to ensure moneyless transactions.

NyeriPay is an electronic revenue management system.

The number of revenue and enforcement officers will also be increased and equipped with vehicles to enhance mobility.

“We are alive to the fact that over-taxation can be counterproductive. My government intends to enhance performance through numerous methods without significantly increasing the rates,” Kahiga said.

Such measures will include undertaking a revenue potential study to widen the revenue base and installation of CCTV surveillance to reduce leakages at cess points and bus parks, he said.

The county chief further said the government will vigorously continue to monitor compliance with the existing revenue management laws.

The governor promised the tax collectors a retreat to Mombasa if they meet the target this year.

Edited by R.Wamochie