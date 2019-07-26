Kiambu youth CEC summoned over Sh5m 'super cup' funds

Kiambu county executive for youth and sports Karungo wa Thangwa has been summoned by the assembly to explain how county super cup football tournament funds were used.

Thangwa has been accused of ignoring the MCAs whenever he is summoned to explain matters arising from his department.

But Thangwa said that he has never failed to appear before the assembly whenever asked by speaker Stephen Ndicho.

He said he had instructed his accounting and procurement officers to prepare a comprehensive report of the tournament for presentation once a date is set.

“We have nothing to hide and we will appear at the assembly since it is the work of the MCAs to oversight. We will give them a full report of the tournament spendings,” Thangwa said.

Kinoo Ward MCA Samuel Kimani had requested for statements over the usage of Sh5,538,500 allocated to the football tournament.

The money was to be used to award teams at the ward level, for transport logistics and training of coaches, referees and officials.