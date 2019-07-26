Kiambu youth CEC summoned over Sh5m 'super cup' funds

• Thangwa has been accused of ignoring the MCAs whenever he is summoned to explain matters arising from his department.
Kiambu county executive for youth and sports Karungo wa Thangwa has been summoned by the assembly to explain how county super cup football tournament funds were used.
Thangwa has been accused of ignoring the MCAs whenever he is summoned to explain matters arising from his department.
But Thangwa said that he has never failed to appear before the assembly whenever asked by speaker Stephen Ndicho.
He said he had instructed his accounting and procurement officers to prepare a comprehensive report of the tournament for presentation once a date is set.
“We have nothing to hide and we will appear at the assembly since it is the work of the MCAs to oversight. We will give them a full report of the tournament spendings,” Thangwa said.
Kinoo Ward MCA Samuel Kimani had requested for statements over the usage of Sh5,538,500 allocated to the football tournament.
The money was to be used to award teams at the ward level, for transport logistics and training of coaches, referees and officials.
Kimani’s request was prompted by the lack of information on the execution of the tournament including financial operations.
According to Thangwa, 570 men teams were registered, while a separate women teams' competition was to be held at a later date.
The winning teams in the 60 wards were to be awarded Sh50,000 each before proceeding to inter-wards phase.
In the second phase, the winners would receive Sh1 million, the runners up Sh500,000, and second runners up Sh250,000
The fourth team would earn Sh150,000 while fifth to eighth positions Sh75,000 each.
According to Thangwa expenses incurred in the tournament so far are Sh3,915,000 with pending bills of Sh1,623,000.
The bills accrued from the hiring of portable stadia, public address system, refreshments, branding brochures, flyers, banners and scarfs which cost Sh1,915,500.
Allowances for MCAs, sports officers, field coordinators, referees and monitoring and evaluation cost Sh2 million.
Thangwa's responses were presented by the sectoral committee chairman Gathuru Mburu who was also put on the spot over the allowances.
Ndumberi Ward MCA James Kamaguru sought to know whether Mburu had received any allowances since he and other MCAs had not got any.
“Yes I received an allowance for the first quarter of the tournament where money was given to subcounty youth officers for their respective MCAs,” Gathuru said.
Kimani said a comprehensive breakdown report should be brought in as requested.
“Our young people participating in the tournament are frustrated. They are paying for marking of the fields, hiring nets and footballs yet these were budgeted for,” Kimani said.
(edited by O. Owino)