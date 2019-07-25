Contractors denying youths jobs to be dropped — Kimemia

• Governor Kimemia says contractors must use locally made materials and only import completely unavailable resources
• He commissioned the Sh130 million Karago-ini water project that will benefit most of the dry Ndaragwa subcounty
Contractors working in Nyandarua will have their contracts cancelled if they don’t employ local youth and use locally made materials, Governor Francis Kimemia has warned.
Kimemia spoke on Tuesday during an inspection tour of Karago-ini water project in Kiriita ward, Ndaragwa subcounty.
The Sh130 million project is a collaboration between Nyandarua county and the national government and will benefit most parts of the dry subcounty once complete.
The governor also commissioned Githungucu and Kiriko-Kahembe water projects which will collectively benefit 1,650 households of Kiriita ward.
The 9.5km pipe-work being implemented at Kiriko-Kahembe project will connect 1,050 households.
Kimemia said his government has purchased machines and equipment to help youths engage in gainful self-employment, among them cabro paving blocks and culvert making machines. Those awarded road and town upgrade contracts are required to purchase locally made products.
He directed county secretary and Head of Public Service Hiram Kahiro to ensure only skilled labour not available in the county is sourced from outside.
There is enough youth to provide labour in road construction projects, plumbing, carpentry among other areas, he said.
“Our children must always be given the first priority for empowerment."
Edited by R.Wamochie