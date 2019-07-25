Contractors denying youths jobs to be dropped — Kimemia

Contractors working in Nyandarua will have their contracts cancelled if they don’t employ local youth and use locally made materials, Governor Francis Kimemia has warned.

Kimemia spoke on Tuesday during an inspection tour of Karago-ini water project in Kiriita ward, Ndaragwa subcounty.

The Sh130 million project is a collaboration between Nyandarua county and the national government and will benefit most parts of the dry subcounty once complete.

The governor also commissioned Githungucu and Kiriko-Kahembe water projects which will collectively benefit 1,650 households of Kiriita ward.