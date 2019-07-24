Sh100m water project in Mathira to be complete in a year – leaders

The more than Sh100 million Kaguyu and Kienja-ini Irrigation Project in Iria-ini, Mathira, will be completed within a year, leaders have said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said the county and national governments will work together to ensure the project is completed.

The two spoke at Gatura Primary School on Monday, where they gave out Sh9 million pipes bought by the county government.

The county government has provided pipes worth Sh15 million to cover a distance of 6.5km from the intake. The intake cost Sh2.9 million. It is complete.

Kahiga said the county government has set aside another Sh4 million in the 2019-20 budget to procure pipes to cover the remaining mainline. The mainline is expected to cost Sh40 million to completion.