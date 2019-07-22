Support procurement amendment Bill, Kenyans told

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to support the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill 2019 which he has sponsored in Parliament.

The MP on Friday told Kenyans to submit their presentations or memoranda to the office of the clerk.

The Bill is in the public participation stage and has been advertised in local newspapers, he said.

“It seeks to protect businessmen in Kenya against unfair competition from foreigners by having all contracts and supplies not exceeding Sh1 billion be done exclusively by Kenyan companies,” the MP said.

All contracts above Sh 1 billion should be undertaken jointly by foreign and Kenyan companies, with Kenyans having a 30 per cent stake.

This, he said, will allow for positive gains for the economy which will include technology transfer so that Kenyans can have the capacity to undertake similar projects in the future.

Gachagua also said this will ensure there will be cash flow injection from the mega projects.

“We have been having foreigners working on mega projects and repatriating all the monies including the profits to their home countries leaving Kenya with a big gap in cash flow even when we have massive infrastructural investments,” he said.

In October last year during a visit to Mathira in Nyeri county, Deputy President William Ruto pledged to support the Bill.

Gachagua is optimistic that MPs will support the Bill and that the President will assent to it.

The legislator said he already enjoys the support of fellow MPs and Kenyans as well.