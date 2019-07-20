Mathioya MP wants CDF funding to reflect population size

Mathioya MP Peter Kimari has asked the government to review CDF allocation formula saying the current one is discriminative.

Kimari said that some constituencies have fewer constituents yet receive similar amounts with others that are densely populated.

He cited the example of Garissa county that has six constituencies, all with a cumulative voter population of 132,000 while a single constituency like Juja has 106,000 voters.

This, he said, means that while Juja receives Sh104 million annually, Garissa county bags over Sh600 million yet both serve almost equal numbers of people.

“The formula needs to be reviewed so that it is not just based on the size of a constituency but also considers the population,” he said.

“We need that formula reviewed so that people from more populated areas do not feel disadvantaged,” the MP said.