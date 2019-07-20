Kerra repairs Kiambu roads damaged by rains

The government has embarked on the rehabilitation of Kiambu county roads that were damaged during the last rainy season.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority visited the area during the rainy season and established how pedestrians, motorists, and motorcyclists suffered.

Lari MP Jonah Mburu said his constituency does not have a tarmac road, but those approved by Kerra for tarmacking have already started being constructed.

Mburu said a poor road network has frustrated farmers, farming activities and travelling residents for many years.

During the rainy season, people protested against muddy and slippery roads, potholes full of dirty waters and flooding on roads.

"Roads are not rehabilitated during the rainy season. If it is done, it is usually not strong as some of the stone materials are washed away" Mburu said.

He added, "I invited Kerra, we moved in all bad roads and they were approved for rehabilitation. Right now, we have so many roads undergoing rehabilitation so as to ease movement within the constituency" he said.

He spoke at Nyambare Gitithia road which passes through Uplands Funeral Home and ends at the escarpment, on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Mary Nyoike of Joina Construction Company, which is rehabilitating the roads.

The road was recently closed by boda boda operators at the entrance of the mortuary, leaving people who had collected bodies of their loved ones for burial stranded.

Mburu urged residents to be patient as the roads are rehabilitated, urging residents not to keep quiet if their road was in a bad condition.

Area boda boda chairman Macharia Wamariga said the riders were angered by the pathetic conditions, which made them keep skidding and crashing with passengers.

"I tried to convince my riders not to dig the road, but I could not. We know that if it rains again, no one will fear to pass by the area" Wamariga said.

(edited by O. Owino)