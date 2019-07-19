Neighbours rescue girl abandoned by mother

• The girl is the 36th child to be rescued in Ol Kalou since September last year.
• She will be taken to a rescue centre as the mother is sought.
A young girl abandoned by her mother was on Tuesday rescued in Ol Kalou after living alone for three weeks.
The six-year-old left on her own three weeks ago, has been getting food and care from a neighbour.
She was, however, sleeping alone in the single room her mother had rented.
The child's mother is alleged to be a sex worker, who is mostly spotted at night in the town.
A neighbour said after the child's mother rented the house she was only seen at the residence for a week.
Efforts to find her have proved futile, although the neighbour told the Star she has been spotted in town during the dead of night.
Ol Kalou voluntary children’s officer, Mary Gitonga, says the girl is the 36th child they are rescuing since September last year.
Gitonga said most children are abandoned because of domestic violence and encouraged residents to report such incidences.
The girl's aunt and grandmother said they are currently unable to take care of her but would take her in as soon as they were stable.
The child will be placed in a rescue centre as the mother is sought to face the law.
This is not the first time the woman has abandoned the child, according to her aunt who spoke to the Star.
The aunt said she lived with the child for three years after her mother abandoned her in Nairobi.
"I handed her to the mother after she came to my house and said she wanted to stay with her and enrol her at school in Ol Kalou," she said.
Their mother said she is unable to take care of her granddaughter as she relies on manual jobs in the village.
The aunt said she would visit her niece after she found out which rescue centre she was sent to.
"When I get a job, I will request the court for custody so that I can raise her and take her to school," she said.
