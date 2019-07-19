Neighbours rescue girl abandoned by mother

A young girl abandoned by her mother was on Tuesday rescued in Ol Kalou after living alone for three weeks.

The six-year-old left on her own three weeks ago, has been getting food and care from a neighbour.

She was, however, sleeping alone in the single room her mother had rented.

The child's mother is alleged to be a sex worker, who is mostly spotted at night in the town.

A neighbour said after the child's mother rented the house she was only seen at the residence for a week.

Efforts to find her have proved futile, although the neighbour told the Star she has been spotted in town during the dead of night.

Ol Kalou voluntary children’s officer, Mary Gitonga, says the girl is the 36th child they are rescuing since September last year.

Gitonga said most children are abandoned because of domestic violence and encouraged residents to report such incidences.

The girl's aunt and grandmother said they are currently unable to take care of her but would take her in as soon as they were stable.