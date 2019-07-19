Close

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Neighbours rescue girl abandoned by mother

The child had been staying alone for three weeks, getting food and care from a neighbour

In Summary

• The girl is the 36th child to be rescued in Ol Kalou since September last year. 

• She will be taken to a rescue centre as the mother is sought.

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Nyumba Kumi elder Gladys Mweru (left), voluntary children's officer Mary Gitonga, rescuer Martha Wairimu (right) and a neighbour with child at the house where she was abandoned.
TO THE RESCUE: Nyumba Kumi elder Gladys Mweru (left), voluntary children's officer Mary Gitonga, rescuer Martha Wairimu (right) and a neighbour with child at the house where she was abandoned.
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA

A young girl abandoned by her mother was on Tuesday rescued in Ol Kalou after living alone for three weeks. 

The six-year-old left on her own three weeks ago, has been getting food and care from a neighbour.

She was, however, sleeping alone in the single room her mother had rented. 

 

The child's mother is alleged to be a sex worker, who is mostly spotted at night in the town. 

A neighbour said after the child's mother rented the house she was only seen at the residence for a week. 

Efforts to find her have proved futile, although the neighbour told the Star she has been spotted in town during the dead of night. 

Ol Kalou voluntary children’s officer, Mary Gitonga, says the girl is the 36th child they are rescuing since September last year.

Gitonga said most children are abandoned because of domestic violence and encouraged residents to report such incidences. 

The girl's aunt and grandmother said they are currently unable to take care of her but would take her in as soon as they were stable.

The bed in which the child has been sleeping for the last three weeks.
The bed in which the child has been sleeping for the last three weeks.
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA

The child will be placed in a rescue centre as the mother is sought to face the law.

 

This is not the first time the woman has abandoned the child, according to her aunt who spoke to the Star. 

The aunt said she lived with the child for three years after her mother abandoned her in Nairobi. 

"I handed her to the mother after she came to my house and said she wanted to stay with her and enrol her at school in Ol Kalou," she said. 

Their mother said she is unable to take care of her granddaughter as she relies on manual jobs in the village. 

The aunt said she would visit her niece after she found out which rescue centre she was sent to. 

"When I get a job, I will request the court for custody so that I can raise her and take her to school," she said. 

(Edited by N.Mbugua)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
19 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  2. Kenya risks running out of pilots due to old age
    2d ago Rift Valley

  3. Lower entry grade for teacher training, TSC urged
    2d ago North Eastern

  4. Tuju is not Raila's adviser, says ODM
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Kiambaa bar owners split over licensing
    22h ago Central

Latest Videos