Kenha designs Kiambu Road for expansion

Kiambu Road is to be expanded following the government's agreement t o end traffic jams.

Senate Transport committee chairman Kimani Wamatangi on Tuesday praised the government for accepting the residents' appeal to decongest the traffic from Muthaiga to Kiambu town.

"Businesspeople, civil servants and other people going to different places are frustrated," he said.

The Kiambu senator said the road will be expanded from Muthaiga to Kiambu town and extend to Ndumberi.

Engineers from the Kenya National Highways Authority are designing the expanded road.

"The move is now at the design level. We want to ensure movement is eased."

Other roads that enter Nairobi City from Githurai, Witeithie, Kabete and other areas will be expanded to improve traffic flow, the senator added.

A Kiambu town matatu driver Francis Njoroge said traffic is hectic in the mornings and evenings.

"These are times when people are going to their places of work and businesses and back home," the matatu driver said.

"At times it takes almost two hours to go to Nairobi, a distance that takes less than half an hour without traffic jams."

Wamatangi said that his committee will make an impromptu visit at the ongoing construction of Moi Road in Lari constituency next week.

He said the visit is in response to claims from residents that the contractor is working slowly.

"We want to establish the challenges the contractor may be facing. We want to ensure that movement within the whole country is not a challenge since it will boost income," the lawmaker added.

