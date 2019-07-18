Boda bodas torch muguka shop 'for criminals'

A war is escalating in Engineer town, Kinangop, between boda boda operators and muguka sellers.

On Tuesday evening, boda boda operators led by their chairman Simon Ruga demolished and set ablaze a muguka kioski belonging to Mwangi Michuki.

They accused him of harbouring criminals who have been terrorising residents.

He denied the accusations and said Rugais leading a "Mungiki-like criminal group."

Ruga alleged that criminals operate from that muguka base "where they sit day and night chewing the leaves". From here, he said, they spot, follow and attack victims.

“As we speak, there is a resident recovering in the ICU in Kenyatta National Hospital and the people who attacked him came from place," he said.

Ruga said many boda boda operators have been victims of criminals who steal their bikes and take them to Murang’ a county. They are never recovered.

He said they have tried unsuccessfully to talk to the kiosk/shopowner who doesn't closeaserly as other muguka and miraa dealers.

Riders Nelson Karanja and Peter Mwangi said they find clients sitting at the shop as late as 2am.

Mwangi said the bike operators resolved to "help the government deal with the crime" because they have lost many bikes.

He said recently a resident was killed and another is recovering at home. Their attackers had been spotted at Michuki’s base, he said.

The riders have resolved that no muguka will be sold at night and that Michuki should operate his shop like a normal business where the product is not consumed at the shop.

Michuki said Ruga is targeting him for unknown reasons.

He said authorities must act swiftly against Ruga and his men.

Michuki said his efforts to seek help from Engineer police station have been unsuccessful. He said they [Ruga and crew] demolished his kiosk and the OCS promised to investigate.

He rebuilt it but they demolished again it and set it on fire.

“I think he is the one leading the said thieves because he is so fond talking of them yet he has not captured or identified one," the trader said.

Resdent Joel Ng’ang’a said there are many miraa and muguka bases operating 24-7 in the town "hence there is no reason Michuki should be accused of harbouring criminals".

He called on the government to deal with Ruga's "parallel government before the situation worsens.

Speaking to the Star on the phone on Wednesday morning, Nyandarua South subcounty police commander Charity Dorcas said, "When someone makes an allegation it is subject to investigations.”

She denied claims police did not help when Michuki reported attacks on his business and arson. She said he should let the police investigate.

Edited by R.Wamochie