Police brand us Mungiki, harass us — Nyeri youth

Nyeri youths have criticised police for allegedly harassing and arresting their fellows and branding them members of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

Through their spokesman Kariithi Wambui, the youths called on the police to differentiate between political hooliganism and Mungiki.

But county police commander Adiel Nyange has dismissed their claims, saying police are targeting those engaged in criminal activities regardless of the name they use. Nyange said no one is branding anyone.

Wambui said youths hired by politicians to disrupt meetings are political hooligans but not Mungiki.

He spoke to the media at Gakere Road in Nyeri town on Tuesday.

Recently, a group of people disrupted a meeting attended by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. Some MCAs claimed it was an attack by members of the outlawed sect.

Kiunjuri had visited the area to launch a Sh262 million Riamukurwe water project in Gatitu Shopping Centre in Nyeri town.

But the youths claim the groups allegedly hired by politicians were hooligans and blamed politicians for using ignorant and desperate youths to stir up political violence.

“Nobody should harass young people in the name of Mungiki yet they know the politicians who are paying youths to cause violence have not been arrested,” Wambui said.

He said the branding is tarnishing the image of Nyeri youth.

They also called on the young people to refrain from being used by politicians to cause mayhem in other leaders meetings.

Wambui called for dialogue between leaders, security officials and the youth to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“It is unfortunate that the youths have been arrested but not even a single case has been prosecuted."

But Nyange disagreed, saying all criminals arrested have been arraigned.

The youths demanded the release of those arrested and held illegally for allegedly being members of the outlawed gang.

“The law is very clear that arrests should be made after thorough investigations and suspects be charged,” the representative said.

But police said the work of security agents is to secure members of the public and protect life and property.

He said those who break the law will be arrested and charged regardless of whether they are members of Mungiki.

“What we are after are criminals and so let those giving the statements desist from engaging in criminal activities. But if they form groups on a criminal basis, we shall arrest them,” he said.

No innocent person has been or will be arrested, Nyange said.

